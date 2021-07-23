Tallahassee Jiu-Jitsu athletes to compete in international championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine youth athletes with Positive Balance Jiu Jitsu MMA Fitness are testing their skills at the international level.

The fighters are taking on the best in the world at the Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Kissimmee, Florida, on July 24 and 25.

Tim Fitzgerald, 15, said they’ve been preparing by training at least three times a week and competing against fighters above their weight class.

Coach Dylan Whyte said Fitzgerald and the rest of the athletes are ready to showcase their hard work and talent.

“He (Tim) is the toughest kid I’ve ever had in the gym probably. He’s type one diabetic. He has his own struggles, but he is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever trained with, tougher than some adults”, Coach Whyte said.

Fitzgerald said when he was diagnosed with type one diabetes at 10 years old, he thought he wouldn’t be able to play sports anymore.

He said the competitive and family-oriented atmosphere at the gym has helped him face his challenges and develop into a more confident athlete.

Hadley Prato, 8, is excited about the event because, after fighting guys at national competitions, she will finally have the chance to compete against girls her age and in her weight class.

Coach Dylan said if an athlete wins this weekend they will move up a belt size.

You can watch the live stream of the competition on the Pan Kids IBJJF website.

Here’s the list of athletes:

GRAY / Mighty-Mite 3 / Male / Feather Sawyer Glen Earl

GRAY / Mighty-Mite 3 / Male / Middle Charles Meade Cooper

GRAY / Pee-Wee 1 / Male / Light-Feather Jackson Esker Jay Farris

GRAY / Pee-Wee 2 / Female / Feather Hadley Grace Prado

GRAY / Pee-Wee 3 / Female / Light-Feather Isabella Renee Farris

GRAY / Junior 2 / Male / Light Harrison Levi Matthew Stone

GRAY / Teen 2 / Female / Super-Heavy Annaliese Joy Brannon

YELLOW / Teen 3 / Male / Medium-Heavy Timothy Thomas Fitzgerald

GREEN, ORANGE / Teen 3 / Female / Middle Molly Anna Rogers

