TCAC demanding Leon County Schools to implement mask mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some are advocating for masks to be required in Leon County Schools.

Isabel Ruano is hesitant to send her son, who is entering the fifth grade, back to school, knowing that many kids won’t be masked. She is a member of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, which is demanding that Leon County Schools adhere to CDC guidelines which recommend all unvaccinated people remain masked while indoors.

Since kids under 12 cannot get the vaccine, Ruano argues the school district should at least require masks until a vaccine is made available for this age group. Although her child is not immunocompromised, she’s worried about those who are.

“This is not just about me,” Ruano said. “I am concerned about Tallahassee as a whole and Leon County. I don’t want this disease to spread in the community, knowing that the most vulnerable will be the ones who pay the price.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics does recommend all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, remain masked in a school setting.

On Monday, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee will hold a press conference at City Hall demanding Leon County Schools implement a mask mandate.

Leon county schools said in a statement that it is monitoring recommendations by health experts but does not anticipate any changes to the mask policy.

