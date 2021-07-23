Advertisement

TMH amending visitation policy due to COVID surge

Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says they have revised their visitation policy due to a recent COVID-19 surge in North Florida.

TMH says only one visitor per patient at a time will be allowed in the main hospital and M.T. Mustain Center.

The hospital says all visitors are still require to pass a screening and wear a mask.

For more information on visitation changes at TMH, click here.

