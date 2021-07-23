TMH amending visitation policy due to COVID surge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says they have revised their visitation policy due to a recent COVID-19 surge in North Florida.
TMH says only one visitor per patient at a time will be allowed in the main hospital and M.T. Mustain Center.
The hospital says all visitors are still require to pass a screening and wear a mask.
