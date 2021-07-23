UGA transfer Johnson ready to provide instant impact to Seminoles pass rush

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTV) - As Florida State begins their climb back to the days reminiscent of the Bobby Bowden era, one area of need will be the pass rush.

This year, the Seminoles have a big pass rushing threat in Georgia transfer, Jermaine Johnson.

Johnson comes to the Capital City by way of Athens but, before that, he was a JUCO product from the literal Last Chance U, Independence Community College.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell says his leadership is felt with Johnson, saying he doesn’t want anything taken for granted.

“Jermaine came here because he wanted the opportunity to become an impact player,” Norvell told reporters at ACC Kickoff Thursday. “He’s somebody who’s had success on the football field, he’s played at a high level throughout his college career and coming here it’s not only about what he’s doing individually but the impact he’s making to those that are around him.”

“There was a point when I was at the bottom of the bottom, I was wishing to be in their shoes and I always say that there’s guys wishing they could be where you are, like, wishing in the middle of nowhere with no money, no clothes, nothing to eat wishing they could have that,” Johnson added.

