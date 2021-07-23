UPDATE: Victim identified, two arrested in fatal Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it has arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Monday, July 19.

VPD says the suspects are two women: 19-year-old Da’briana Reynolds and 21-year-old Jakhari Daniels, both from Valdosta.

Reynolds faces charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Daniels was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Police also identified the victim of the shooting: 21-year-old Kileal Floyd, a Valdosta man.

“The offenders were familiar with the victim; however, the motive of the incident is not being released as the investigation continues.”

Daniels and Reynolds were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

You can read the original story about the shooting below.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to Enmarket in the 700 block of East Park Avenue about a 911 call that someone was shot.

An officer was in the area, heard gunshots, and got to the scene. Police tried to give aid to the 21-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to VPD.

Police said they believe it’s an isolated incident but the investigation is still ongoing.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valdosta Police Department’s Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, or call the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

