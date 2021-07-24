About My Father’s Business, Father’s House UMI holds school supplies giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 10th annual Back to School Giveaway sponsored by About My Father’s Business and the Father’s House UMI wrapped up Saturday morning in Tallahassee.

Children and parents were able to get backpacks, school supplies, toys and shoes for the upcoming school year.

About My Father’s Business President and Founder Deshone Hedrington said it feels just awesome to give back even through a pandemic..

“It’s a great honor to serve our community,” Hedrington said. “As I said before, we’ve done it for 10 years in this neighborhood, so we are committed to this neighborhood of the 32303 zip code and we just want to be a blessing and to give on to others and we know god is going to give back on to us for our service...”

Hedrington said this event was able to be bigger due to partners coming together and donating over the last 10 years consistently and from grants they receiveced for the first time this year to help give in a bigger magnitude..

