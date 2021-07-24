Advertisement

Housing shortages in Jackson County could be caused by Hurricane Michael, COVID

Demand for homes is rising in Jackson County causing prices to go, and supply to go down.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It can be difficult to find a home to buy or rent in Jackson County, and two of the reasons for this could be Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.

Experts say damage caused by Hurricane Michael caused many people to sell their rental properties, instead of repairing them. After Michael, many people also moved from the coastal areas inland, which meant more people moving to Jackson County.

When COVID-19 hit, more people moved to Jackson County as well. This could be because Jackson County has an abundance of outdoor activities and plenty of land. It can seem easier to social distance when you own a few acres for yourself. The demand is continuing to rise, but there is still a supply shortage.

“In many cases we’re getting sight unseen offers from a buyer that’s out of state,” Broker Associate at Chipola Realty Lauren Lyons said. “They’re trying to secure that house before five other buyers can come in and make offers.”

The county is aware of the housing shortage, and they do have programs available to help home buyers. For more information on the programs, contact the Jackson County Community Development Office.

