Streets to close for railroad maintenance project in Adel

ADEL, Ga (WCTV) - State Route (SR) 76/SR 37/East Fourth Street in Adel will be closing for one day beginning Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation - Southwest announced.

This comes as Norfolk Southern Railroad completes track maintenance on the railroad track in the area. The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, and end 24 hours later.

Any updates or changes to the closure will be posted on GDOT - Southwest’s Facebook page, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Local traffic will still be able to access businesses on either side of the crossings. Non-local traffic will be detoured to Interstate 75 Exit 37/Old Quitman Road to reach SR 7 and return to SR 76, and detours will be marked with signs, according to GDOT - Southwest.

