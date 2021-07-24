Tallahassee International Airport wins environmental award for newest solar panel farm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee International Airport was recognized with the 2021 FAC J. Bryan Cooper Environmental Award at this past week’s Florida Airports Council Conference for its most recent solar farm development, the City of Tallahassee announced in a press release.

The award recognizes an FAC member airport that promotes, implements or undertakes environmental projects and programs that have a positive impact on the Florida Aviation System, according to the City. Tallahassee’s newest solar far, Solar Farm 2, added a 330-acre site to the existing 120-acre Solar Farm 1.

The two solar farms make up the largest airport-based solar farm in the world, spanning approximately 450 acres and producing more than 60 megawatts of clean energy per year, the City said.

The energy produced by the solar farms supplies the City’s electric grid with enough renewable energy to sustain the City’s municipal buildings.

