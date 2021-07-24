Advertisement

Tallahassee resident on school mask mandate debate: ‘I think it needs to be mandatory to wear the masks’

Leon Country Schools is standing by their plan to have a voluntary mask mandate this school year, which was decided in mid-June.(WHSV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To mask or not to mask?

The debate on masks being worn in schools continues as Governor Ron DeSantis states his plans to ensure Florida public school students are mask-less this upcoming school despite both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations for these students to wear masks, considering kids 12 and are not yet vaccinated.

One Tallahassee resident weighed in on how he feels about the debate.

“I think it needs to be mandatory to wear the masks simply because it needs to be a thing to keep the safety and regulations and everything down and kind of just keep the spread low,” said Patrick Ford. “So I think it’s definitely needed.”

Leon Country Schools is standing by their plan to have a voluntary mask mandate this school year, which was decided in mid-June. LCS Superintendent reiterated this plan in July.

Local groups are now demanding a mask mandate be implemented in schools within the district,

