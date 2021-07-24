Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing boy

Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing boy.

Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white Nike flip flops, TPD said.

Swain is described as a black boy who is five-foot-four and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

