2 dead following car crash in Tallahassee

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are dead following an early Sunday morning traffic crash, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. when officers stopped a car on Tennessee Street and White Drive for a traffic violation. After a short interaction between deputies and the driver, the suspect fled the scene. LCSO said the driver ran over a deputy’s foot and dragged him “a short distance.”

Shortly after, LCSO responded to a traffic crash involving two cars at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Blountstown Highway, and it was confirmed that one of the cars involved was the earlier suspect’s car.

Several other vehicles at a nearby car dealership were also damaged by the suspect.

The driver of the other car involved was pronounced dead on scene.

The suspect and the passenger in the suspect’s car were transported to a local hospital, where the passenger died. The suspect is under medical care as of Sunday afternoon, according to LCSO,

LCSO says the investigation is active and ongoing.

