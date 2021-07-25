Advertisement

Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win

Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States compete in the women's individual foil final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Lee Kiefer won the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and the third fencing gold in the country’s history by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.

Mariel Zagunis is the only other U.S fencer to earn gold. She won the saber events at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Kiefer ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Kiefer is a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame. She’s also a medical student at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A courtroom sketch of JT Burnette's defense attorney, Tim Jansen.
Burnette trial day 8: FBI Agent testifies strip club night in Vegas had $6,500 price tag
The skulls were then assessed by the State Archaeologist and were determined to be of Native...
Skulls found at Lake Jackson determined to be of Native American ancestry
Leon County Booking Report: July 24, 2021
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
TPD asking public for help locating missing boy

Latest News

A drier pattern will keep rain chances very low Sunday, but how long will it last?...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 25
A drier pattern will keep rain chances very low Sunday, but how long will it last?...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 25
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police
Leon County Booking Report: July 25, 2021
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy