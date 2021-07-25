Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning was unique for a late July morning as temperatures reached the 60s in some locations along with dewpoints in the 60s. The sky was mostly cloud free as drier air was still over the Big Bend and South Georgia. Data from Sunday morning’s weather balloon launch in Tallahassee show lower atmospheric moisture, which measured at less than 10% of what’s normal for July 25. The very dry pattern is expected to stick around for Sunday, keeping rain chances as high as 10%. With less moisture, cloud coverage and rain chances, high temperatures will range from near 90 on the coast to the mid 90s inland.

Monday will be a transition day as the drier air leaves the area and moisture comes back by Tuesday. Rain chances are forecast to be near 40% with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 90s inland.

A cold front, which is forecast to fizzle out as it approaches the Southeast, and high atmospheric moisture behind a low off of Florida’s east coast will move into the area Tuesday and influence the weather at least through Thursday. Rain chances will range between 50% and 60% from Tuesday through Thursday with a partly- to mostly-cloudy sky. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Differences in guidance models for Friday through Saturday complicate fine details of the forecast, but enough moisture will remain to keep the threat of sea-breeze-driven afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Highs will be from the lower to mid 90s.

In the tropics, the aforementioned low off of Florida’s east coast is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for a moderate likelihood of tropical development. The low has been battling wind shear, which has been keeping it from developing. It’s expected to move westward with a 50% chance of development over the next couple of days. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the low again Sunday afternoon, if necessary, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of this update, minimal to no impacts are expected in the viewing area from the system but it will continue to be monitored.

