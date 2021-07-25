Embracing creativity: First Tallahassee Brown Sugar Festival held

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first ever Brown Sugar Festival was held Saturday at the San Luis Mission Park with the hopes of giving black and brown business owners and creators a space to broaden their network.

The event had more than 30 vendors and close to 10 singing dancing, and spoken word performers. The organizers said they hope to bring a sense of unity and community during a time people feel so distant.

“I think we fail to release sometimes how much power we altogether as a unit have,” said event coordinator Etoni Hollway. ”Besides all of the biases and perceptions that have been fed to us, when we come together and learn each other genuinely and and we connect with each other genuinely. There’s a sense of power in that.”

Holloway said she hopes Saturday’s event is the beginning of an annual festival and wants to give all artists and business owners a space they can freely express themselves and grow.

