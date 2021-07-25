Advertisement

FCSO asking public for help locating missing girl

Emma Moseley, 14, was last seen in the area of the 1100 block of East Gulf Beach Street on St....
Emma Moseley, 14, was last seen in the area of the 1100 block of East Gulf Beach Street on St. George Island.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing teen girl.

Emma Moseley, 14, was last seen in the area of the 1100 block of East Gulf Beach Street on St. George Island. She was last seen wearing a dark green bathing suit top with white stripes and brown sun hat, FCSO said.

Moseley’s family is on SGI on vacation, FCSO said. As of Sunday afternoon, three deputies and other SGI first responders are searching the beach.

FCSO told WCTV that the agency reports four to five missing kids during the summer, and typically, those are younger kids that go missing.

Anyone with any information regarding Moseley’s whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO at (850)-670-850.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A courtroom sketch of JT Burnette's defense attorney, Tim Jansen.
Burnette trial day 8: FBI Agent testifies strip club night in Vegas had $6,500 price tag
The skulls were then assessed by the State Archaeologist and were determined to be of Native...
Skulls found at Lake Jackson determined to be of Native American ancestry
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
TPD asking public for help locating missing boy
Leon County Booking Report: July 24, 2021

Latest News

As of 2:45, crews were on scene at 1505 E. Park Avenue.
Valdosta Fire Department on scene at apartment fire
Jeremiah Donaldson, 39, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 2600 block of Capital Medical...
TPD asking public for help locating missing man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now issued a Missing Child Alert for Darius...
FDLE issues Missing Child Alert out of Leon Co.
Saturday, Thomasville Fire Rescue saved a kitten from a car in downtown Thomasville.
Thomasville Fire Rescue saves kitten from car engine