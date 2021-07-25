FCSO asking public for help locating missing girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing teen girl.

Emma Moseley, 14, was last seen in the area of the 1100 block of East Gulf Beach Street on St. George Island. She was last seen wearing a dark green bathing suit top with white stripes and brown sun hat, FCSO said.

Moseley’s family is on SGI on vacation, FCSO said. As of Sunday afternoon, three deputies and other SGI first responders are searching the beach.

FCSO told WCTV that the agency reports four to five missing kids during the summer, and typically, those are younger kids that go missing.

Anyone with any information regarding Moseley’s whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO at (850)-670-850.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

