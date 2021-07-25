Advertisement

FDLE issues Missing Child Alert out of Leon Co.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now issued a Missing Child Alert for Darius...
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now issued a Missing Child Alert for Darius Swain, 13, out of Leon County.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now issued a Missing Child Alert for Darius Swain, 13, out of Leon County.

Swain was previously reported as missing on Saturday by the Tallahassee Police Department.

Swain 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white Nike flip flops. He is described as a black boy who is five-foot-four and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Swain 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court. He was last seen...
Swain 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white Nike flip flops.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Anyone with information regarding Swain’s whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Tallahassee Police Department at (850)-891-4200 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A courtroom sketch of JT Burnette's defense attorney, Tim Jansen.
Burnette trial day 8: FBI Agent testifies strip club night in Vegas had $6,500 price tag
The skulls were then assessed by the State Archaeologist and were determined to be of Native...
Skulls found at Lake Jackson determined to be of Native American ancestry
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
TPD asking public for help locating missing boy
Leon County Booking Report: July 24, 2021

Latest News

Jeremiah Donaldson, 39, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 2600 block of Capital Medical...
TPD asking public for help locating missing man
Saturday, Thomasville Fire Rescue saved a kitten from a car in downtown Thomasville.
Thomasville Fire Rescue saves kitten from car engine
In memory of the stonewall riots of 1969, the Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society...
Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society hold rally in remembrance of Stonewall Uprising
The first ever Brown Sugar Festival was held Saturday at the San Luis Mission Park with the...
Embracing creativity: First Tallahassee Brown Sugar Festival held