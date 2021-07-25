FDLE issues Missing Child Alert out of Leon Co.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now issued a Missing Child Alert for Darius Swain, 13, out of Leon County.

Swain was previously reported as missing on Saturday by the Tallahassee Police Department.

Swain 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white Nike flip flops. He is described as a black boy who is five-foot-four and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Swain 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white Nike flip flops. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Anyone with information regarding Swain’s whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Tallahassee Police Department at (850)-891-4200 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.