Hannah’s Saturday, July 24th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! It was a hot and sunny Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Heat indexes were in the upper 90s and low 100s. Due to dry air moving into the region, there weren’t any showers and storms in our region.

Tonight, we’ll have a partly clear sky with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday morning we’ll wake up to sunshine with temperatures in the 70s. It will be a lovely morning to have your coffee out on the porch. Sunday afternoon will be hot with only isolated chances for showers and storms possible. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s with heat indexes in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Chances for showers and storms increase on Monday and into the middle of the upcoming week with temperatures in the low 90s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s this week.

There is a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic off the eastern coast of the Florida Peninsula. This disturbance has a 60 percent chance for development in the next few days. While impacts aren’t expected in our area at this time, we will keep an eye on the disturbance just in case.

