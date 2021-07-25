Advertisement

Local pastry chef holds school supply drive for Rickards High School

When she's not baking tasty desserts, Shanika Jackson is giving back to a place with deep...
When she's not baking tasty desserts, Shanika Jackson is giving back to a place with deep family ties.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A Tallahassee pastry chef is filling up book bags as a salute to her alma mater.

Shanika Jackson is the owner of Shanika’s Sweet Treats.

But when she’s not baking tasty desserts, she’s giving back to a place with deep family ties.

“Blue and gold runs down in our soul,” says Jackson. “I went to Rickards, my mom went to Rickards, my daughter went to Rickards.”

The bakery owner is now “adopting” the school, organizing a supply drive and fundraiser.

It’s the first year putting this event together, and says she hopes to adopt 50-100 students.

“Sometimes pride, we don’t want to say we need help but we know that there’s help needed,” Jackson said. “A lot of people have been affected by COVID-19, so that’s just another something that we have to deal with as a whole community.”

She’s joined by Tasha Gallon of TBake365, Stephanie McCray of Treatz Boutique LLC and Adrian Carrol at Ms. Claudine’s Sweet Treats.

The bakers are collecting high school supplies, like notebooks, pencils, and notebooks, as well as backpacks and monetary donations.

It’s an effort Jackson hopes can made a difference in the South Side community, and help a new generation of Raiders succeed.

“To represent the South Side, people think of the South Side as something negative,” Jackson said. “We just want to show them that there’s positive that can come from the South Side.”

Items will be collected through August 4. The group will then be holding a distribution and cook out event on August 7 at Capital Park near the North Florida Fairgrounds.

More information can be found on Shanika’s Sweet Treats Facebook page.

