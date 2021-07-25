Potbelly’s holds pig roast benefit for Tallahassee cancer patient

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Potbelly’s hosted a pig roast Saturday night as a way to raise money for Joe Winstead and his family as he battles stage four cancer.

With the Winsteads being close to the bar, Pot’s says they’re giving all of the proceeds to go towards his treatment, wanting to ease the family’s mind during this trying time.

As part of their brand, each year, Potbelly’s hosts a pig roast for their customers, but when they found out Winstead was battling stage four throat cancer, they wanted to show support.

“Whether it’s something small or something big, they’re always going to be there for you and talk to you,” said Pot’s Director of Communications Albert Hansen. “You know, hug you, hold you, feed you, be empathetic, be kind, and so whenever this happened to her and her family, it was a no brainer to see what we could do to help.”

“I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better group of people, a better company. We’ve had our ups and downs here and there are just many things that we have seen,” said Theresa Winstead, Joe’s wife.

The bar is trying to helping the family as they work to get by.

“Definitely impacts you in multiple ways, not just physically and mentally but financially as well,” said Ashleigh Connell, the Winsteads’ daughter.

Hansen believes they will reach their goal of $10,000 dollars, but ultimately wants to ease the family’s mind.

“The one big thing about this is whether we hit the goals that we wanted to achieve is that we were able to give them strength and give them love and show them kindness in a time where it really mattered,” said Hansen.

The fight and support for the community keeping the Winsteads going.

“He has been fighting this for months now and we are so close to the end. But the love and support that we have received from so many is just miraculous.”

Theresa said her husband is to finish his chemo just days after her birthday in August and said it will be one of the best gifts ever.

