Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society hold rally in remembrance of Stonewall Uprising

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In memory of the stonewall riots of 1969, the Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society held a rally at The Bark Saturday.

The event was filled with fiery speeches based on the plight of the LGBTQ+ community and what they want to do to continue to make a change. One Tally SDS member said memorials like Stonewall show what they have to continue to fight for

“We’re loud, we’re proud, we’re going to make sure that people in our community stay safe,” said Valentine Bron with Tally SDS. “And this is really all about safety, raising awareness and making sure that people understand the importance of continuing to fight for the most marginalized people.”

The group says it is more important now than ever to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights and continue the stand those at stonewall took.

