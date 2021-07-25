Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing man

Jeremiah Donaldson, 39, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 2600 block of Capital Medical Boulevard, according to TPD. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, red shirt and black jeans.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

Jeremiah Donaldson, 39, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 2600 block of Capital Medical Boulevard, according to TPD. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, red shirt and black jeans.

Donaldson is described as being a black man who is approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Donaldson’s whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

