TPD asking public for help locating missing man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

Jeremiah Donaldson, 39, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 2600 block of Capital Medical Boulevard, according to TPD. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, red shirt and black jeans.

Donaldson is described as being a black man who is approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Donaldson’s whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

