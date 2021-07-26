Advertisement

Biden: COVID long-haulers may qualify for disability

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden said Monday that people dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19 will have access to disability protections.

The president announced the initiative at the White House as he marked the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Many Americans who seemingly recovered from the virus still face lingering challenges, like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain and fatigue,” Biden said. “These conditions can sometimes rise to the level of a disability.”

Biden says the initiative is the first of its kind.

He said he’s bringing federal agencies together to ensure that people who had the virus will know their rights and available resources as they navigate work, school and the medical system.

People with “long COVID” can have a wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems four or more weeks after being infected with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said on its website that people who do not have symptoms in the days after they were infected can still have post-COVID conditions. Experts are continuing work to learn more about COVID long-haulers, the short- and long-term health effects associated with virus, who gets them and why.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Deadly crash in Tallahassee
Two dead following car crash in Tallahassee
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now issued a Missing Child Alert for Darius...
FDLE issues Missing Child Alert out of Leon Co.
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating a shooting on South Adams Street

Latest News

FILE - This photo from Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 shows Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack...
Trump inaugural chair: I’m ’100% innocent’ in lobbying case
19 Investigates: How will Ohio pay for extended unemployment benefits?
Lawsuit seeks to restore unemployment benefits
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Infrastructure talks hit snags as Senate time pressure rises
President Joe Biden said Monday that COVID-19 may have given people long-term effects that rise...
Biden: Long-term COVID may qualify as disability