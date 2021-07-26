Advertisement

Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old

Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say they’re conducting a death investigation after the body of a boy was found late Sunday. It’s believed to be 13-year-old Darius Swain, but investigators are awaiting positive identification which is not expected until Tuesday.

A Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson says a boy’s body was discovered in a wooded area behind the Walmart in the 4400 block West Tennessee Street. At this time, foul play is not suspected, according to investigators.

Swain went missing Friday, prompting a frantic search by family and friends. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Swain Sunday, a day after the Tallahassee Police Department reported him missing.

Swain was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.

