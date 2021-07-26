Camilla PD wants this person

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department is investigating a burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance.

Investigators are trying to identify the person responsible for an overnight burglary at Bob’s Grocery, 122 North Harney Street.

On Monday, Camilla police released surveillance stills of a person, looking to identify them.

If anyone is aware of the identity of the person captured by a surveillance camera, you’re asked to call Investigator Mike Hall at the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201.

