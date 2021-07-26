Advertisement

Georgia’s plan approved to spend $1.4B in federal school aid

Georgia’s plan approved to spend $1.4B in federal school aid
Georgia’s plan approved to spend $1.4B in federal school aid(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has announced that it has approved Georgia’s plans to use $1.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

Federal officials already distributed two-thirds of the $4.2 billion that Georgia schools received under the American Rescue Plan, the relief bill backed by President Joe Biden. Most of the money is being directly allocated to Georgia’s 180-plus school districts, with $425 million held by the state Board of Education to address statewide needs.

Georgia’s plan calls for deploying state-level academic recovery specialists, increased summer and after-school learning and establishing school-based health clinics.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited a DeKalb County school Friday to highlight federal aid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Deadly crash in Tallahassee
Two dead following car crash in Tallahassee
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now issued a Missing Child Alert for Darius...
FDLE issues Missing Child Alert out of Leon Co.
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating a shooting on South Adams Street

Latest News

Leon County parents and local activists took to City Hall to urge Leon County Schools to keep...
‘Demand mandatory masks indoors’: Leon County parents, activists rally for mask mandate for upcoming school year
Courtroom sketch of Scott Maddox on the stand.
Scott Maddox takes stand in JT Burnette trial
19 Investigates: How will Ohio pay for extended unemployment benefits?
Lawsuit seeks to restore unemployment benefits
Maria Conde (right) drives against fellow former Seminole Leonor Rodriquez (left) during...
‘This is a once in a lifetime experience’: Former FSU women’s basketball players relishing opportunity to play for Spain
Jared Zisman was charged in connection to a weekend killing and assaults that happened in...
Man charged in Nashville weekend killing, assaults