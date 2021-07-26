Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, July 25th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

We’re currently watching a low-pressure system off the eastern coast of Florida. This disturbance has a 50% chance of development in the next few days. However, this system is battling wind shear and dry air. Both factors are limiting thunderstorm activity. Therefore, impacts to our area are low other than a slight chance for scattered showers on Monday.

Monday morning, we’ll wake up to sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. It will be a lovely morning to have coffee on the porch. Isolated to scattered storms are possible Monday afternoon, but most of our area will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay warm on Monday in the mid-90s.

Rain chances increase on Tuesday as moisture moves into the area. This will bring back a typical summer pattern for the Big Bend and South Georgia, with afternoon showers and storms possible throughout the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, with overnight temperatures in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Two people are dead following an early Sunday morning traffic crash, the Leon County Sheriff’s...
2 dead following car crash in Tallahassee
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now issued a Missing Child Alert for Darius...
FDLE issues Missing Child Alert out of Leon Co.
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy
Leon County Booking Report: July 25, 2021

Latest News

A drier pattern will keep rain chances very low Sunday, but how long will it last?...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 25
A drier pattern will keep rain chances very low Sunday, but how long will it last?...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 25
Hannah's Saturday, July 24th evening update
Hannah’s Saturday, July 24th evening update
Hannah's Saturday, July 24th morning update
Hannah’s Saturday, July 24th Morning Update