Hannah’s Sunday, July 25th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

We’re currently watching a low-pressure system off the eastern coast of Florida. This disturbance has a 50% chance of development in the next few days. However, this system is battling wind shear and dry air. Both factors are limiting thunderstorm activity. Therefore, impacts to our area are low other than a slight chance for scattered showers on Monday.

Monday morning, we’ll wake up to sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. It will be a lovely morning to have coffee on the porch. Isolated to scattered storms are possible Monday afternoon, but most of our area will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay warm on Monday in the mid-90s.

Rain chances increase on Tuesday as moisture moves into the area. This will bring back a typical summer pattern for the Big Bend and South Georgia, with afternoon showers and storms possible throughout the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, with overnight temperatures in the mid-70s.

