How much are you saving at the gas pump?

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 a gallon today.
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have fallen 0.9¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

Still, gas prices in Georgia are 4.5¢ per gallon higher than a month ago, and 95.3¢ per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.56 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.39 a gallon, a difference of 83¢ per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 a gallon today. The national average is up 4.7¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Augusta- $2.87a gallon, down 2.2¢ per gallon
  • Macon- $2.88a gallon, down 0.8¢ per gallon
  • Atlanta- $2.97a gallon, down 1.5¢ per gallon.

The cheapest gas we found in Albany was $2.72.

“With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new Covid cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, we aren’t yet in the clear - U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren’t slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

