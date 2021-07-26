Advertisement

Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 50 health care groups have issued a joint statement calling for health care employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American Public Health Association are among the groups behind the letter.

They cite the delta variant and unvaccinated people as root causes of rising COVID cases in the U.S.

The statement says vaccination is the best way to fight the disease. It asks organizations that employ health care and long-term care workers to require them to get the vaccine.

The groups say vaccination is the “logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Deadly crash in Tallahassee
Two dead following car crash in Tallahassee
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now issued a Missing Child Alert for Darius...
FDLE issues Missing Child Alert out of Leon Co.
Jeremiah Donaldson, 39, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 2600 block of Capital Medical...
TPD asking public for help locating missing man
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy

Latest News

Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old
K9 Rex died from severe spine and leg injuries.
K9 officer killed in suspected drunken-driving crash, passenger not expected to survive
Robert Meeuwsen, of the Netherlands, blocks against Nicholas Lucena, of the United States,...
#TallyToTokyo: Recapping the first full weekend of Olympic action
President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It...
Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12