Scott Maddox takes stand in JT Burnette trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scott Maddox, the former Tallahassee city commissioner found guilty on federal corruption charges, is now testifying in the JT Burnette trial.

He began by speaking about his Aug. 2019 guilty plea to one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of honest services mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the US.

Maddox testified about the background of “Governance,” which he started in 1999.

He described it as a company “representing people on local government outside the city of Tallahassee.”

He testified that he sold the company to Paige Carter-Smith in 2010 for $100,000.

Maddox described Carter-Smith as his girlfriend of 11 years. He testified the two have sold property back and forth to one another.

“She’s my best friend,” he said.

Maddox also spoke about his relationship with Burnette.

“He was my friend,” he said.

Maddox testified that he met Burnette before running for office and that later Burnette became one of his top-tier fundraisers.

When asked what they liked to do together, Maddox replied, “drink bourbon.”

Maddox testified that he began representing the McKibbon Hotel Group in 2006, when they built the Aloft. He said his representation of the group ended in 2012 when he was sworn in as a city commissioner.

He said after an April 2013 city commission meeting, during which negotiations for McKibbon’s option to extend the land came up, Burnette came to him and asked him not to support McKibbon.

Maddox said he would declare a conflict of interest.

He testified that Burnette also asked that Carter-Smith not represent the group, and Maddox said he passed along the message. He said Burnette promised to pay Carter-Smith for the business she would’ve gotten: $100,000.

Maddox said Carter-Smith met with KaiserKane and negotiated a document.

In Feb. 2014, the McKibbon vote failed on a tie. Maddox had recused himself from the vote.

