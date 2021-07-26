Tallahassee Police investigating a shooting on South Adams Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 2800 block of South Adams Street.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex around 4:30 Monday morning. Once officers got on scene, they found an adult female who was suffering from non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

If you have any information that can help in this open and active investigation, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. Or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 850-574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 4:30 a.m. this morning... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.