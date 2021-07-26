Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating a shooting on South Adams Street

Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape(wctv)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 2800 block of South Adams Street.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex around 4:30 Monday morning. Once officers got on scene, they found an adult female who was suffering from non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

If you have any information that can help in this open and active investigation, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. Or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 850-574-TIPS.

