TallyToTokyo: Recapping the first full weekend of Olympic action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are officially underway and a bevy of local athletes competed in the Game’s first official weekend.

Basketball

A pair of former FSU women’s basketball players representing their native Spain took to the Olympic floor for the first time overnight, as the Spanish took down South Korea, 73-69.

Former FSU players Leonor Rodriguez and Maria Conde saw minimal action in the win: Rodriguez saw less than a minute on the floor while Conde played just 3:36, compiling two rebounds and a foul.

Spain returns the floor on July 29 against Serbia.

Beach Volleyball

Nick Lucena, spouse of FSU beach volleyball head coach Brooke Niles, and his partner Phil Dalhausser opened their 2020 Games over the weekend.

The pair lost their first match, 2-0 (21-17, 21-18), to the Netherlands team of Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen, Saturday.

Lucena and Dalhausser return to the sand on Tuesday against the Brazilian team of Alvaro Morais Filho and Alison Cerutti.

Soccer

Neither Casey Krueger nor Gabby Carle came away with a victory in their respective nation’s first soccer game, both the United States and Canada were victorious over the weekend.

The U.S. pounded New Zealand, 6-1, to win their first match of the Olympics and move to 1-0-1 in pool play. Krueger came off the bench and saw six minutes of action.

Pool play ends for the Americans early Tuesday morning against Australia.

Carle was available on Canada’s bench but was not used in the Canucks’ 2-1 win over Chile.

Canada, who sits 1-1-0 in group play, will look to clinch their spot in the knockout round against Great Britain early Tuesday.

Softball

The Olympic Games are over for former Tallahassee Community College Eagle Elisa Cecchetti as Team Italy did not win a game over the five-game group stage.

Cecchetti was used sparingly throughout the games, having just two at-bats, both in pinch-hit roles (once against Japan, once against Canada).

Former Seminole catcher Kaleigh Rafter, as well as FSU head coach Lonni Alameda, have a chance at a bronze medal. Canada will take on Mexico Tuesday morning.

In the round-robin, Rafter went a combined 2-for-13 with an RBI, two strikeouts and a walk.

First pitch in the bronze medal game is set for midnight.

FAMU strength and conditioning coach Kaylie McCleney and the United States are in search of ultimate Olympic glory, and a little bit of payback, as they take on Japan in the gold medal game.

McCleny has been a star atop the US batting order, hitting .643 (9-for-14) with four runs scored and four walks.

First pitch is set for 7 a.m. Tuesday.

