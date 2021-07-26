TCC to hold first in-person commencement ceremony for first time in 2 years this December

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College announced in a press release Monday that it will be holding its first in-person fall commencement ceremony for graduates.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It has been two years since the last in-person commencement ceremony, according to TCC,

“Having a fall ceremony will allow the opportunity for our new summer and fall 2021 graduates to participate in a live ceremony closer to their graduation date and allow us to invite back those graduates from the prior two years who would like to walk across the stage and celebrate with their families and friends,” the school wrote.

TCC is also inviting 2019-20 and 2020-21 past graduates and their families to participate in the in-person ceremony, whose original ceremonies were held virtually.

The ceremony will also be live streamed on the TCC YouTube page, which you can find by clicking here.

