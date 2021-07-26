Thomas County Sheriff’s Office to get body armor donation for K9

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - K9 Flex with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office will soon be getting new body armor to protect him while on the job, according to TCSO.

The agency will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

TCSO said K9 Flex’s vest is sponsored by Dale Meeker of Bantam, Connecticut and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of Dennis Meeker”.

K9 Flex with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office will soon be getting new body armor to protect him while on the job. (Thomas County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.