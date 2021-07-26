Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Valdosta police provided context Monday after a video was shared and liked thousands of times.

We’re working to gain permission from the owner of the video, to show it to you.

The Tik Tok clip appears to show a handcuffed girl, sitting in the back of a VPD car.

She reaches out the window a few times until she’s able to open the car door and run away.

Police say they’re aware of the video.

They say the girl was a missing runaway teen, who was caught immediately after the incident in the video.

Officers say this happened earlier this month and she was taken back to her guardian.

Due to her age, they say no more information can be given.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.