27 Leon County inmates test positive for COVID-19, jail offers vaccine incentive

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time in months, COVID-19 is back in the Leon County Jail.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WCTV that 27 inmates have been infected, all within the last week. So far, no staff have been infected. Still, with rising infection rates in Leon County, LCSO is turning to a new strategy to try to protect inmates.

“Definitely something we want to keep our eyes on,” said LCSO Communications Director Shonda Knight. “We’re certainly taking all the precautions, we are quarantining individuals as they come into the detention facility. We have mask requirements that are still in place and visitation only by attorneys.”

One key practice during the pandemic’s peak hasn’t been happening: actual testing of new inmates for COVID-19.

“We are now reassessing to see whether or not that is something we need to start back doing as we take all the precautions as we see numbers across our county tick up,” Knight said.

Knight says vaccines have been offered to inmates since late March, and at that time, 350 inmates, almost half, elected to get the shot. The vaccine can’t be mandated and deputies don’t know how many inmates right now are vaccinated.

But now, with COVID-19 back within cell walls, LCSO is offering an incentive for receiving the vaccine: a $10 bonus at the canteen.

“We, just like everyone else, want the safest environment and not see the cases rise in the detention facility,” Knight explained.

They’re hoping to avoid a repeat of 2020.

WCTV did talk with the family of a current inmate inside the jail who said he’s in his 60′s, has health problems and is one of the two dozen who tested positive. They said they’re upset the testing stopped and are asking for stricter precautions to keep inmates safe.

