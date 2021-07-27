Advertisement

Amazon Last Mile Delivery Facility thriving

Officials hope that as the center continues to grow, they can eventually move to a bigger...
Officials hope that as the center continues to grow, they can eventually move to a bigger building on the property.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In January, an Amazon Last Mile Delivery facility was planted in Marianna, and it has helped the community in several different ways.

Not only has the center kept the two-day shipping process quick, but it has also created jobs for the Jackson County area. According to officials, about 30 jobs have been created. Some of these jobs include driving for Amazon Flex, which is similar to Uber. Amazon Flex drivers are able to sign up to work a few hours a day and make deliveries in their own vehicles.

Officials are looking for the facility to keep growing, and expect it will eventually move into a larger building on the current property.

To sign up to be a driver for the Amazon Last Mile Delivery facility, you can download the Amazon Flex app or go to https://flex.amazon.com/.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old
Deadly crash in Tallahassee
Two dead following car crash in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating a shooting on South Adams Street
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Ahead of the upcoming football season, the Florida State University Alumni Association has...
FSU Alumni Association cancels football season kickoff luncheon ‘out of an abundance of caution’
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation
Florida State University Police Department Chief Terri Brown has retired after 30 years of...
FSUPD Police Chief Terri Brown retires after 30 years with department
New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered up with VPD for back-to-school supply drive.
South Ga. organization partnered up with VPD for Back-to-School Supplies Drive