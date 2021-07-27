Amazon Last Mile Delivery Facility thriving

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In January, an Amazon Last Mile Delivery facility was planted in Marianna, and it has helped the community in several different ways.

Not only has the center kept the two-day shipping process quick, but it has also created jobs for the Jackson County area. According to officials, about 30 jobs have been created. Some of these jobs include driving for Amazon Flex, which is similar to Uber. Amazon Flex drivers are able to sign up to work a few hours a day and make deliveries in their own vehicles.

Officials are looking for the facility to keep growing, and expect it will eventually move into a larger building on the current property.

To sign up to be a driver for the Amazon Last Mile Delivery facility, you can download the Amazon Flex app or go to https://flex.amazon.com/.

