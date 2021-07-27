Advertisement

CDC new guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone wear a mask in all kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

Updated CDC guidelines called for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The new guidance comes around two months after officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people. But that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

