COVID “long hauler” shares story of months long battle of the virus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For many people recovering from COVID, symptoms fade within about two weeks. But for some, they can linger for months.

“Long COVID syndrome,” or “long haulers,” affects a small percentage of people, but health experts say we’re still learning about the long term effects of the infection.

For Rose McBride, that impact has hit home.

McBride is an insurance manager at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. For ten months, the simple act of walking to work was a challenge.

“It was hard, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through in my life honestly,” McBride shared. “Just every day not knowing what my symptoms were going to be, how long they would last.”

Her whole life McBride has been an athlete and dedicated to her health. She was working out almost daily and eating healthy, describing it as a piece of who she is.

In May 2020 she was infected with COVID-19 She spent two days in the ICU, but symptoms never went away.

“Fatigue, brain fog, orbital socket pain, body aches, chills, hot flashes,” McBride said. “I kept thinking I could push through it, because for so long that was my mentality with whatever challenge came my way. I thought, I’ll just push through this mentally, but you can’t do that with the virus.”

McBride is what doctors call a “long hauler.”

“Individuals are still weak, still tired, still short of breath over a long period of time, secondary to the infection,” said Dr. Dean Watson. “Can this prevented? Absolutely, through vaccination.”

After receiving the vaccine around Christmas, she says everything changed. McBride says she started getting better, and was free of symptoms for four months.

While some have lingered, like headaches and some fatigue, she’s back to exercising and feeling herself again, sharing her story in hopes others don’t suffer the same challenges.

“I don’t want other people to become long haulers like me, or worse,” McBride said. “End up with cardiac issues or lung damage, kidney failure or liver failure, because that’s what’s happening to a lot of people.”

As researchers continue learning more about the disease and its long term impacts, doctors say it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.

