Florida’s state university presidents urge students to get vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The presidents of Florida’s 12 state universities, including FAMU’s Larry Robinson and FSU’s John Thrasher, are coming together to encourage students to get the COVID vaccine before returning to campus this fall.

The university leaders recommend vaccination for students in a joint letter signed by each of them, along with the chair of the Florida Board of Governors and the chancellor of the State University System.

“To help us provide high quality classes, student services, extracurricular activities, and athletic programs in a healthy environment, we strongly recommend that all students get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus before arriving on campus,” the statement reads.

It comes as universities plan a return to full campuses and face-to-face classes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our successes are a result of our campus communities accepting a shared responsibility for their health and well-being and practicing recommended precautions. Being vaccinated can protect your health and you are likely to avoid disruptions in your semester if you are exposed to COVID-19,” the letter says.

