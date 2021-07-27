Advertisement

Florida’s state university presidents urge students to get vaccinated

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The presidents of Florida’s 12 state universities, including FAMU’s Larry Robinson and FSU’s John Thrasher, are coming together to encourage students to get the COVID vaccine before returning to campus this fall.

The university leaders recommend vaccination for students in a joint letter signed by each of them, along with the chair of the Florida Board of Governors and the chancellor of the State University System.

“To help us provide high quality classes, student services, extracurricular activities, and athletic programs in a healthy environment, we strongly recommend that all students get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus before arriving on campus,” the statement reads.

It comes as universities plan a return to full campuses and face-to-face classes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our successes are a result of our campus communities accepting a shared responsibility for their health and well-being and practicing recommended precautions. Being vaccinated can protect your health and you are likely to avoid disruptions in your semester if you are exposed to COVID-19,” the letter says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old
Deadly crash in Tallahassee
Two dead following car crash in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating a shooting on South Adams Street
Scott Maddox, the former Tallahassee city commissioner found guilty on federal corruption...
Scott Maddox takes stand in JT Burnette trial

Latest News

Bronze medalist team Canada celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for softball at...
#TallyToTokyo: Pair of softball medals coming back to Big Bend
A courtroom sketch from the J.T. Burnette trial.
J.T. Burnette takes the stand in his corruption trial
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is surveying the area after a teen died from apparent...
Update: Tifton teen in death investigation identified
Hall of Fame football Coach Bobby Bowden (Source: Boy Scouts of America, Coastal Georgia Council)
Florida congressman introduces bill to award Bobby Bowden a Congressional Gold Medal