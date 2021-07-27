Franklin County authorities seeking information after dog dumped in park
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person who abandoned a dog at the Ho Hum Park in Lanark Village early Tuesday morning.
FCSO shared a video of the incident to their Facebook page.
FCSO says the dog is now safe at the Humane Society.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call 850-670-8500.
