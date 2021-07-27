Advertisement

Franklin County authorities seeking information after dog dumped in park

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person who abandoned a dog at the Ho Hum...
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person who abandoned a dog at the Ho Hum Park in Lanark Village early Tuesday morning.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person who abandoned a dog at the Ho Hum Park in Lanark Village early Tuesday morning.

FCSO shared a video of the incident to their Facebook page.

Early this morning someone abandoned a dog at the Ho Hum park in Lanark Village. Abandoning an animal is a crime in...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Here is updated photo of the individual that abandoned a dog early this morning. If you know who this may be please let us know. Call us at 850-670-8500.

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

FCSO says the dog is now safe at the Humane Society.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 850-670-8500.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

