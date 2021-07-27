FSU Alumni Association cancels football season kickoff luncheon ‘out of an abundance of caution’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of the upcoming football season, the Florida State University Alumni Association has canceled its annual football season Kickoff Luncheon “out of an abundance of caution for player and guest safety.”

“Out of an abundance of caution for player and guest safety, and to ensure that we can have a full Doak Campbell Stadium on September 5, we regret to inform you that the 2021 Kickoff Luncheon is canceled,” the Alumni Association wrote. “While this was not an easy decision to make, we feel it is in the best interest of player safety.”

The 2020 luncheon was also canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, was scheduled to take place on August 20, 2021.

FSU opens the season against Notre Dame on Sept. 5.

