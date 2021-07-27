FSUPD Police Chief Terri Brown retires after 30 years with department

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Police Department Chief Terri Brown has retired after 30 years of service to the department, the university announced in a press release Thursday afternoon.

Brown is a 2014 graduate of the FBI Academy, received the Florida Police Chiefs Association’s President’s Award in 2020 and was the association’s first Outstanding Command Officer of the Year in 2016. Brown was appointed as FSUPD’s first female police chief in 2019.

“We are so proud of Chief Brown for all she has accomplished during her career, and we’re grateful for her incredible service to Florida State University,” said FSU President John Thrasher in the press release. “Her work to build stronger relationships between FSU, the community and local officials has been a real asset in our efforts to keep campus safe.”

Deputy Chief Justin Maloy has been appointed as interim chief. Maloy joined FSUPD as a patrol officer in 2000, according to the press release. He has served as deputy chief since January 2020.

