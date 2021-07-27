Advertisement

FSUPD Police Chief Terri Brown retires after 30 years with department

Florida State University Police Department Chief Terri Brown has retired after 30 years of...
Florida State University Police Department Chief Terri Brown has retired after 30 years of service to the department.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Police Department Chief Terri Brown has retired after 30 years of service to the department, the university announced in a press release Thursday afternoon.

Brown is a 2014 graduate of the FBI Academy, received the Florida Police Chiefs Association’s President’s Award in 2020 and was the association’s first Outstanding Command Officer of the Year in 2016. Brown was appointed as FSUPD’s first female police chief in 2019.

“We are so proud of Chief Brown for all she has accomplished during her career, and we’re grateful for her incredible service to Florida State University,” said FSU President John Thrasher in the press release. “Her work to build stronger relationships between FSU, the community and local officials has been a real asset in our efforts to keep campus safe.”

Deputy Chief Justin Maloy has been appointed as interim chief. Maloy joined FSUPD as a patrol officer in 2000, according to the press release. He has served as deputy chief since January 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old
Deadly crash in Tallahassee
Two dead following car crash in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating a shooting on South Adams Street
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Ahead of the upcoming football season, the Florida State University Alumni Association has...
FSU Alumni Association cancels football season kickoff luncheon ‘out of an abundance of caution’
Officials hope that as the center continues to grow, they can eventually move to a bigger...
Amazon Last Mile Delivery Facility thriving
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and seized 17 guns following a...
TPD seizes 17 guns following months-long investigation
New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered up with VPD for back-to-school supply drive.
South Ga. organization partnered up with VPD for Back-to-School Supplies Drive