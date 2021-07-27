J.T. Burnette takes the stand in his corruption trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Businessman J.T. Burnette took the stand Tuesday during his trial on federal corruption charges in connection with development deals in Tallahassee.

Burnette began his testimony by discussing his background. He is originally from Monticello, Florida.

“My family was a tad bit spotted,” he said.

Burnette said his mother developed a drug addiction, and he went to live with his grandparents. He said his grandfather was a truck driver. Burnette’s cousin, Melissa Oglesby from KaiserKane, was the government’s first witness. Burnette said the two were raised as brother and sister.

Burnette testified that he began his first business when he was 17 and still in high school, weatherizing houses in Jefferson County.

“With what was going on in my life, I kind of became a workaholic,” he said.

Burnette said when a storm hit Panama City, he went to the area with his roofing license.

He said he thought after that, he’d retire and go back to school. He said he did a couple of years at Tallahassee Community College but realized “business is my thing.”

Burnette testified that only about 10% of his business is in Tallahassee. He called most of what he’s done in Tallahassee his “passion projects.”

“I would make money outside of Tallahassee and then invest those dollars in Tallahassee.”

One government witness testified that Burnette had about 15 companies.

When asked why he had so many companies, on the stand Burnette said “I’m a starter, not a finisher.” He added that he believes he’s skilled at putting together good teams, and mediating between people with different “superpowers.”

Burnette testified that in his career, he’s bought and renovated six or seven hotels, but has never built a new one. He said he had a different approach in Tallahassee than an outside developer might, speaking to the local government about what’s needed in the area.

Burnette testified that he first met Scott Maddox before 2008; at that time, Maddox was not in office.

The two worked together with a group trying to build a second fueling station at the private part of Tallahassee’s airport to bring down prices. Burnette said they were up against “old Tallahassee, industrial revolution type stuff.”

When one other man involved with Eagle Aircraft threatened not to pay Maddox for his work after the deal passed the City Commission 3-2, Burnette said he saw Maddox’s vindictive side.

He testified that he paid Maddox instead to avoid the conflict.

He also said he hired the Maddox Horne law firm in 2015 for assistance with a building issue in Clearwater, Florida.

When asked about his relationship with Maddox, he said “a lot of times in business, you keep your friends close, and your could-be enemies closer.”

Burnette is accused of paying Maddox a $100,000 bribe to abstain from a vote and kill a downtown hotel project which would have competed against Burnette’s hotel.

He’s also accused of arranging $40,000 in bribes from a company called “Southern Pines Development” to Maddox. That was a front company for the FBI as agents investigated possible corruption in Tallahassee.

Burnette faces nine charges, including racketeering, extortion, honest services fraud, and making false statements. His trial began July 12.

