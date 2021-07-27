Advertisement

Logs spill on road after semis crash in Jackson Co., no injuries reported

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two semi-trucks crashed in Jackson County Tuesday morning, causing logs to spill onto US Highway 231.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m., according to troopers.

One of the semis failed to stop for a red light as it traveled south in the inside lane on US 231, the crash report says. The other semi was traveling east on Highway 2 and was going through the intersection of US 231 at the time. The semi that didn’t stop for the red light hit the other semi’s trailer, causing it to overturn and spill the logs onto the roadway, FHP says.

Troopers say there were no injuries in this crash.

