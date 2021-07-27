Advertisement

Rafter, Alameda win medal as Canada defeats Mexico, 3-2, in bronze medal game

Canada's Kaleigh Rafter, left, talks with pitcher Danielle Lawrie, right, in the seventh inning...
Canada's Kaleigh Rafter, left, talks with pitcher Danielle Lawrie, right, in the seventh inning of a softball game against Japan in Yokohama Baseball Stadium, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - Former Florida State catcher Kaleigh Rafter and head FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda are Olympic bronze medalists after a 3-2 victory over Mexico in the 2020 Olympic Bronze Medal Game.

▼TEAM1234567RUNSHITSERRORSLOB
MEXICO00101002718
CANADA020010X3605

It’s the first ever softball medal for the Canadians. Mexico competed for bronze it its first ever Olympic softball run.

