Rafter, Alameda win medal as Canada defeats Mexico, 3-2, in bronze medal game

TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - Former Florida State catcher Kaleigh Rafter and head FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda are Olympic bronze medalists after a 3-2 victory over Mexico in the 2020 Olympic Bronze Medal Game.

▼TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 RUNS HITS ERRORS LOB MEXICO 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 7 1 8 CANADA 0 2 0 0 1 0 X 3 6 0 5

It’s the first ever softball medal for the Canadians. Mexico competed for bronze it its first ever Olympic softball run.

