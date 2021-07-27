Rafter, Alameda win medal as Canada defeats Mexico, 3-2, in bronze medal game
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - Former Florida State catcher Kaleigh Rafter and head FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda are Olympic bronze medalists after a 3-2 victory over Mexico in the 2020 Olympic Bronze Medal Game.
|▼TEAM
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|RUNS
|HITS
|ERRORS
|LOB
|MEXICO
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1
|8
|CANADA
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|X
|3
|6
|0
|5
It’s the first ever softball medal for the Canadians. Mexico competed for bronze it its first ever Olympic softball run.
