Shots fired at Marianna hotel, suspect surrenders to deputies

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it requested a SWAT team’s help after a drunk man shot a gun several times at a Marianna hotel Monday night.

Christopher Bevins faces charges of criminal mischief, using a firearm while under the influence, discharging a firearm in public and shooting deadly missiles into a private building.

Earlier that night, deputies got a call about a man who was “acting belligerent” at a restaurant while “extremely intoxicated” a short time before the shots were fired at the hotel. Bevins left the restaurant before deputies arrived there, the press release says.

When deputies arrived at the hotel on Highway 90, they learned the gun was heard coming from a room on the first floor, the release says. Multiple bullet holes were found on a vehicle’s windshield in the parking lot, as well as the window of the room Bevins was in, JCSO says.

Deputies heard Bevins yelling and firing three more times as they passed by the hotel room, the release says.

JCSO says it then requested help from the Bay County SWAT team, and they arrived at the area quickly. Law enforcement made contact with Bevins via cell phone, and after negotiating for a couple of hours, he exited the hotel room and surrendered peacefully, according to JCSO.

No one was hurt in this incident, the release says.

“Sheriff Edenfield would like to thank members of the JCSO and the Florida Highway Patrol for their quick response to a potentially dangerous incident and a special thanks to Sheriff Tommy Ford and the Bay County SWAT team for their assistance,” JCSO says. “It is partnerships like this that continue to keep our community safe.”

