Smoke from western wildfires brought hazy conditions to Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sky was hazy in some locations early in the week. Even the WeatherSTEM network cameras were showing the hazy look in Tallahassee and Panama City. But it wasn’t caused a local prescribed burn or the Saharan Air Layer, but from fires thousands of miles away.

The wildfires in the western U.S. and the northern Rocky Mountains are a culprit of the smoke in the region, but how did the smoke get to the viewing area from thousands of miles away? Blame the weather pattern.

A large ridge of high pressure aloft was set up over the western U.S. early in the week. This ridge not only blocks large-scale storm systems from entering the region but also allows for hotter conditions to remain. The northern edge of the ridge has faster winds higher up in the atmosphere, acting as the jet stream. The rising smoke from the western fires can get high enough in the air to be carried by the upper-level winds and were pushing smoke into New England. A northerly flow has also allowed for some of that smoke to make it into the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Some of that smoke can get mixed down into the lower levels and even close to the surface. Though the near surface concentrations were not very high based on output from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model, it was enough to place parts of the viewing area under a moderate concern for air quality Tuesday according to the Environmental Protection Agency. A moderate air quality means, according to the EPA, that it is “acceptable” but “there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution” Smoke can impact those who have respiratory issues.

Very tiny particles (PM2.5) in wildfire smoke have cascading impacts on human health. pic.twitter.com/nqeDOuOWuP — Sean Sublette (@SeanSublette) July 27, 2021

The air quality is forecast to improve Wednesday as higher rain chances will help to “wash out” some of the smoke particles in the air.

It just goes to show that wildfires can have an impact far from the flames.

