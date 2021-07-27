Advertisement

South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019

Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his...
Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his trial on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Richland County Circuit Court in Columbia, S.C. Rowland is accused of killing Samantha Josephson after luring her into his car in March 2019.(Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been convicted of abducting and murdering the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019.

A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The University of South Carolina student disappeared in March 2019. Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.

Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times.

Defense attorneys argued that none of Rowland’s DNA was found on the victim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Body found Sunday believed to be missing Tallahassee 13-year-old
Deadly crash in Tallahassee
Two dead following car crash in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating a shooting on South Adams Street
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Crews continue to battle California's largest wildfire, the Dixie Fire.
Western wildfires calm down in cool weather, but losses grow
For many people recovering from COVID, symptoms fade within about two weeks. But for some, they...
COVID “long hauler” shares story of months long battle of the virus
Brothers Brandon and Kyle Bushaw were driving in northern Wisconsin when a white deer stepped...
Wisconsin brothers capture rare white deer on video
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
In this June 7, 2018, file photo, PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, foam...
Audit: Military personnel unprotected from toxic chemicals