TallyToTokyo: Pair of softball medals coming back to Big Bend

TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - Overnight the United States and Canada medaled in softball’s return to the Olympics to cap off a busy day of competition for local athletes in Tokyo.

Beach Volleyball

Nick Lucena, spouse of FSU beach volleyball head coach Brooke Niles, and his partner Phil Dalhausser earned their first win of the Olympics, taking down the Brazilian team of Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Morais Filho in three sets.

The American pair won the first set, 24-22, before falling flat in the second set, having to mount a late-set comeback to make things interesting, 21-19.

The decisive set was taken by Lucena and Dalhausser, 15-13, to move them to 1-1 in pool play.

Lucena and Dalhausser will take the sand again Thursday night, Tallahassee time, against the Argentinian duo of Julian Amado Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso.

Soccer

Both the United States (Casey Krueger) and Canada (Gabby Carle) are into the knockout stage in Tokyo after both squads drew Tuesday morning.

The U.S. played Australia to a 0-0 draw. Krueger did not play.

The Americans will open the knockout stage against the Netherlands, who finished atop Group F (Brazil, Zambia, China), going 2-1-0.

Canada tied Great Britain, 1-1, giving up an 85′ game-tying goal. Carle played 10 minutes off the bench.

Canada, who went 1-2-0 in the group stage, will play Brazil in the quarterfinals (2-1-0).

The knockout stage begins July 30.

Softball

Former Florida State catcher Kaleigh Rafter and head FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda etched their names in history overnight, helping Canada capture its first ever softball Olympic medal.

Canada took down Mexico, 3-2.

Rafter went 0-for-3 in the win for the Canadians.

It was another Olympic heartbreak for the United States, who were shutout and lost for the first time in the Olympics. The Japanese won their second-straight Olympic gold medal, 2-0, over the U.S.

FAMU strength and conditioning coach Haylie McCleney went hitless for the first time in the tournament in the gold medal game.

Softball will not be part of the 2024 games in Paris.

Swimming

It was a busy day for Seminole swimmers who competed in the 100m freestyle and 200m backstroke events.

In the 100m freestyle, Emir Muratovic finished last in his heat with at time of 50.43, 1.18 seconds behind Croatia’s Nikola Miljenic.

Muratovic will swim again in the 50m freestyle on July 30.

A pair of FSU swimmers swam in the first heat of the men’s 200m breaststroke, but neither swam well enough to advance.

Izaak Bastian, representing the Bahamas, finished fifth with a time of 2:17.40, .11 seconds head of Julio Jorrego, representing Honduras, who turned in a time of 2:17.51. Neither athlete is scheduled to swim again these games.

